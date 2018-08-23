TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Rick Scott announced Thursday 300 new jobs will be created after an e-commerce restaurant supply company named WebstaurantStore, Inc. chose to expand with a new office in Tampa.

The expanse will also create $1 million in capital investment. According to Governor Scott, Florida businesses have created nearly 1.6 million private sector jobs and unemployment is at its lowest since April 2007.

"I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past seven-and-a-half years to cut taxes and create an environment that supports economic success. These 300 new jobs will give Florida families more opportunities to find a great job," Governor Scott said.

WebstaurantStore joins a growing list of companies that have chosen to expand in Hillsborough County recently, including Liftup, Validity, and Frank Recruitment Group.

“We are very excited to open our new location in Tampa. As the largest and fastest growing e-commerce company in our industry, we will have a lot of opportunities for new team members in the next few years," The President of WebstaurantStore Dave Groff said. "We look forward to finding those people in the Tampa Bay area.”

