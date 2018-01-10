Four arrested, one suspect on the loose after police pursuit in Tampa

WFTS Webteam
11:35 AM, Jan 10, 2018
TAMPA — Four suspects were arrested and one is still on the loose following a police pursuit in Tampa.

It started when officers were dispatched at the AT&T store at 2730 W. Kennedy for an alarm activation early Wednesday morning.

The alarm company said the security camera saw a front window had been shattered and several people were seen along with a silver Chevy Equinox.

Shortly after, officers saw a similar vehicle in front of a Verizon phone store at Lois Ave. and Kennedy Blvd. When they saw the officer, the group left NB on Lois.

Officers followed the vehicle south on I-275 and engaged in a high-speed pursuit. It was discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Apopka.

The pursuit continued into St. Petersburg where the driver evaded police and u-turned heading back to Tampa, then onto I-4.

TPD Air Service tracked the vehicle into Polk County where officers executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The unknown black male driver ran across I-4 and left the scene, but the four remaining passengers were arrested.

TPD units, along with Polk County Sheriff's Office and Lakeland PD, established a perimeter, but the driver has not been caught yet.

Two handguns were located in the vehicle, one stolen from Volusia County. A piece of concrete that was used to smash the window was also found inside.

23-year-old Jamal Lafortune, 20-year-old Kris Jimmell Leon Hooks, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with Burglary/Grand Theft with more charges expected.

Hooks has an additional charge of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

The search for the driver is still in progress.

