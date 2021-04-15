Florida Gold Star father reacts to the president's announcement to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

TAMPA, FLA. - — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the fall.

President Biden said troops would be home by September 11, the anniversary of the terror attacks of 20 years ago.

"I've concluded that it's time to end America's longest war. It's time for American troops to come home," said President Biden.

Craig Gross lost his son in Afghanistan in 2011. Corporal Frank Gross was from Oldsmar.

He died after an improvised explosive device caused his military vehicle to rollover.

"A good athlete, a good student, a good son and he was a patriotic young man. He loved his country," said Craig Gross.

Gross reacted to the president's announcement to bring troops home.

"It's no secret that I did not vote for President Biden. I have to admit with him, first of all, we've been there too long," said Gross.

"I really have to ask the question if anybody disagrees with President Biden's move what will we have to show if we stay over there any longer than we've been there."

The Biden Administration argued threats against the U.S. Homeland have changed. President Biden said the U.S. will keep providing humanitarian assistance and support peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban facilitated by the United Nations.

Gross said removing troops will spare other military families from experiencing grief on a daily basis.

"I don't want to see another young man come back and his family have to greet him on the tarmac of Dover Air Force Base. We've had too many families that have had to endure that hellish moment in their lives when you have two soldiers come and knock on your door."

The Biden Administration said a final withdraw of U.S. troops will begin on May 1.

"I cannot predict what will happen in the future with this decision, but I am hoping and praying it is the right decision," said Gross.