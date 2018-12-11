Flamethrowers, live ammunition send firefighters running for cover during Northdale house fire

The homeowner wouldn't go on camera but told ABC Action News he figured O'Brien was hallucinating when he spoke to him about the "rapture" and claimed, "someone was after him." The homeowner added O'Brien seemed scared and at one point even hid in his closet. Deputies eventually found O'Brien hiding outside behind a fence. HCSO says O'Brien charged at a deputy with a knife but was tased and arrested.
He is being held with no bond at this time. O'Brien is the lead guitarist for the death metal band Cannibal Corpse. O'Brien lived at the Norwood home where the fire started, according to deputies.