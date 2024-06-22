Watch Now
Fatal three-car Tampa crash shuts down section of Dale Mabry

Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 22, 2024

A fatal three-car crash has shut down a section of North Dale Mabry Highway, according to Tampa Police Department officials.

Tampa police officers are currently on scene investigating the traffic crash.

The fatal crash involved three vehicles.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said.

Northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway from Chestnut Street to Spruce Street, as well as the east side of Spruce Street, will be closed for several hours while the crash is under investigation.

Drivers should attempt to seek an alternative route.

Updates will be made when available.

