Electrical malfunction from Christmas lights sparks fire with major damage in Seminole Heights

TAMPA — An electrical malfunction from Christmas lights was determined to be the cause of a residential fire that severely damaged a home in Seminole Heights.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the house at 314 W. Crest Ave. at 2:46 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the east side of the single-story wood frame residence.

Firefighters began to attack the fire which had already spread to a van in the driveway of a neighbor's home. The exposure also affected the outside of the neighboring home.

An adult man and woman were sleeping and were warned of the blaze by smoke detectors in the house. They were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

The fire was under control by 4:00 a.m.

According to the Fire Marshal's office, the fire started on the front porch of the home and extended into the attic. Major fire damage caused a partial collapse of the structure.

Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $170,000; a total loss. Damage to the neighbor's van is estimated at $6,000.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to an electrical malfunction, as multiple electrical cords plugged into an outlet were providing power to several Christmas lights and decorations on the house and in the front yard.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), 25 percent of holiday fires are caused by decorations.

When installing outdoor electrical decorations ESFI recommends the following:

* Make sure all extension cords and electrical decorations used for outdoor

decorating are marked for outdoor use.

* Match power needs (amperage) of electrical products with amperage rating of

extension cords.

* Outdoor electric lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits

protected by ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs). If circuits are not GFCI-protected, portable outdoor GFCIs can be purchased where electrical supplies are sold and require no special knowledge or equipment to install.

* Inspect all lights, decorations, and extension cords for damage before using.

