Local mom launches Go Baby vending machines to help parents in a pickle

TAMPA, Fla. — Land O' Lakes mom Pricilla Shillingford has three children and a lot of stories of being stranded somewhere without formula or binkies.

"We were typical parents, always running out of stuff, pacifiers, diapers," she said in a corner of Glazer Children's Museum. "So we were like, let's start a vending machine, and here it is!"

Shillingford launched Go Baby Vending, helping parents in need of fast supplies.

The registered nurse has two Go Baby vending machines currently doing swift business at the downtown Glazer Children's Museum and the bustling Shops at Wiregrass.

She re-stocks both every couple of weeks, and parents are definitely pleased.

"Instead of having to go buy a pack of diapers, you just need one 'cause that's what you're lacking," she says. "The big feedback is that parents are just happy they don't have to leave the venue to get supplies because it's all right here."

Pricilla would like to expand her number of Go Baby locations. She's also keen on giving back, supporting small local businesses with space in her machines, and donating part of the proceeds to local charities.