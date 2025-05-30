TAMPA, Fla. — Though time's passed since back-to-back hurricanes swept across the Tampa Bay Area, the impact is still fresh on neighbors' minds.

"We always say that it's going to surge, but its never done it, so I was just sort of discounting it,” said Emily Perkins, who lives on Davis Islands. “My husband wasn't. He watched the whole thing come up to our house, our front porch."

Perkins sheltered in place for Hurricane Helene, recalling what was left behind.

"There was all the trash from their homes in the yards. It was just horrible, and I felt almost guilty that we didn't flood in a way, what they call survivor's guilt, and I was so, so grateful,” said Perkins. “I never was grateful for my house as much as I was after that."

WATCH NOW: City of Tampa highlights storm readiness, lessons learned ahead of hurricane season

City of Tampa highlights storm readiness before hurricane season

With another hurricane season fast approaching, she's preparing now.

"I prepared and bought things to caulk our doors. We got a hurricane garage, new garage door now,” said Perkins.

On Friday, the City of Tampa and other agencies also highlighted their emergency preparedness efforts.

"During these major events or these crises, there are very few things that you can control, so control what you can ahead of time,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Tampa Fire Rescue has been holding tabletop exercises with local and state departments.

Local leaders also showed off their SHERP vehicles.

“These are all-terrain vehicles that can go from land into water, and they will help rescue people,” said Tampa Police Assistant Chief Ruth Cate.

Mayor Castor said they learned lessons, realized new best practices, and tuned up their response plans.

Castor said one of the biggest lessons surrounded stormwater impacts. She shared some concrete steps they've taken.

"Our stormwater team, in conjunction with other team members, goes out and makes sure that all of our storm drains, ditches are cleared out. Any debris is taken out of those facilities,” said Castor. “To date, our stormwater team has removed over 500 tons of debris from our stormwater systems."

As you line up your plans and prepare, seasoned neighbors who've weathered storms offer this advice.

"Just be careful. Evacuate if they tell you. Try to get your home as safe as possible,” said Perkins. “It's all you can really do, and it is only property. It's not your lives."

Here's what you can do now: make an evacuation plan, know your flood zone and check your coverage, build your emergency kit, and sign up for alerts to stay informed.

There will be a Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday, May 31, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Barksdale Senior Center in Tampa. For more information, click here.