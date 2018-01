Tampa Police shut down a chop shop after stolen vehicles were found on the lot.

On Jan. 10, TPD detectives and officers responded to the Express Auto Repair business located at 3222 N. 40th St. to inspect the business.

They had previously received information that armed individuals involved in robberies and Grand Theft Auto were known to hang out on the property.

When police arrived, several people were seen on the property and said they were customers. No owner or employee could be found, leaving the property unsecured and abandoned.

Police found stolen property on the premises including a 2012 Nissan Altima stolen from Temple Terrace, a 1996 Buick Park Avenue stolen out of Tampa and used in a carjacking, an Enclosed American Trailers Continental Cargo from Forest River and a 14-foot aluminum trailer stolen out of Tampa.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found about 85 motor vehicles parked on the property.

The owner of the business hasn't been identified or located, and all the vehicles and equipment are being impounded as evidence or returned to innocent owners, police say.