Business owner uses social media to help University of Tampa students without housing

TAMPA, FLA.- — Incoming University of Tampa students are scrambling for a place to live on campus.

Students said they received a letter indicating a high demand for on-campus housing for new students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who did not receive housing were automatically placed on a waiting list to receive a housing assignment, according to the letter.

The letter also stated, "At this time, it is very unlikely that wait-listed students will be offered campus housing."

Chloe Tobin lives in New Hampshire. She plans to attend the University of Tampa in the fall. She wants to live on campus.

"Being far from home like I said is kind of scary for me and being with kids who are all experiencing that emotion the first year, I wanted to be surrounded by them because it will make me feel less alone," she Tobin.

Tobin recently received an email from the University of Tampa. The email stated on-campus housing may open up soon for her due to cancellations and admission deferrals.

The letter also stated, "On a space available basis, students on the waiting list may be offered a housing assignment based on their housing application submission date."

UT is also offering students a tuition break if they defer their education for a year. Students may receive a $3,500 UT Deferral Grant per year as students work toward an undergraduate degree on a full-time basis.

According to the University of Tampa's website, "Like many selective universities, UT does not guarantee housing and has not done so for more than a decade."

Rachelle Arnold owns "Daisy Bug Delivery Services," a concierge company. She said about 80% of her business comes from UT students.

She often delivers them groceries or helps them run errands. She said she hopes to help students network to find other housing opportunities.

"I'm not a realtor. I'm not a property manager. I'm doing this from the love in my heart and wanting these students to have the best education they can have and not have to sit out a year," said Arnold.

She shares information on her Facebook page and on the Nextdoor app.

"If I can help as many as I can with the community's help that means we're doing something right. We're taking care of each other as we should especially these kids. This is our future," said Arnold.

