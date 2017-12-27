Bucs player spreads holiday cheer with $1,000 Christmas Eve tip

TAMPA — A road loss in Carolina on Sunday didn't stop one Buccaneers player from spreading some holiday spirit in Tampa.

Waiter Ryan Preston knows a job in the service industry means making sacrifices around the holidays.

"Feels like you're missing out on life," said Preston. "I've missed out on holidays, birthdays, special events."

But on Sunday, Preston received a Christmas Eve surprise that made working on the holiday worth it.

"It just shows that there are some people that have a really big heart," said Preston.

That big heart belongs to a really big guy.

Bucs defensive tackle Sealver Siliga stopped in the south Tampa Applebee's for dinner.

When he got the bill, Siliga asked the manager how many people were working. The Super Bowl champion wanted to tip each person $100. That included the waiters, bartender, dishwashers, cooks.

"None of us really believed it," said Preston.

Siliga tipped $1,000 on his $256 bill.

“He just thanked me and said thanks for coming in and doing what you do," said Preston.

Preston admits, he didn't know much about #96 before Sunday's shift, but adds the player's generosity won't be forgotten.

“I’m definitely going to be rooting for him, hoping he can help bring the Bucs back to a more successful position.”