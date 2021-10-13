'All Time Low' performed free pre-game concert to kickoff the Lightning's new season

TAMPA, FLA.- — "All Time Low" performed a pre-game concert to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning and the new season.

The free concert was held on a stage in the water where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel.

Fans gathered near the Tampa Convention Center. Others came out in boats, kayaks, and paddleboards to watch the concert.

"It's so special. First of all, obviously the defending Stanley Cup champions are starting off the NHL season, but in such a great place that you can have outdoor concerts, have outdoor parties and then once you walk in those doors, it’s cold because the ice is freezing and you’re ready to go," said Philip Pritchard, keeper of the cup.

"All Time Low" played hits like "Dear Maria, Count Me In," and "Monsters."

"I actually lived in Baltimore for a little bit and I was able to see them like years ago before they were big and famous and then now to still be able to follow them around in my hometown, it's awesome. It’s great," said Jennifer Bonalewicz.

The Stanley Cup appeared on stage during the band's performance. It was placed on a police boat and headed to Amalie Arena for opening night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning played the Pittsburg Penguins on Tuesday night.