26 arrests made on land, sea at Gasparilla on Saturday

A total of 26 arrests on both land and sea were made between two law enforcement agencies during the 2024 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion on Saturday.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested 18 people, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) jailed 8 individuals. "I want to thank all of the Tampa police officers who worked to keep paradegoers safe," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This event is truly a team effort. I would like to also thank the many law enforcement agencies from around Tampa Bay that assisted in keeping Gasparilla safe for everyone."

TPD reported 18 total arrests including: 2 drunk driving arrests, 8 drunk boating arrests and another 8 made for other disturbances.

Gasparilla is the city's signature event and it's one that grows each year, police officials said. TPD partners with more than 30 law enforcement agencies from across the state to patrol by land, air and sea.

FWC arrested and removed eight impaired boat operators from the water and reported only one boating accident investigation, officials said. FWC officers also issued issues 26 citations and 84 boating warnings.

The commission partnered with local law enforcement agencies to utilize 72 law enforcement vessels and 3 helicopters to patrol the Hillsborough River and Hillsborough Bay.

"Our commitment to ensuring a safe environment during the Gasparilla celebration has once again proven effective,” said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski. “The vigilant enforcement of boating laws, particularly against boating under the influence, has undoubtedly contributed to a safer celebration for all. As we reflect on this year's achievements, we reaffirm our dedication to public safety and vow to maintain the highest standards in our future endeavors."

For more information on safe boating and boating under the influence, please visit the FWC's website at www.myfwc.com/boating/.

A TPD wrap-up video can be found at: instagram.com/tampapd.