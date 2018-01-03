10-year-old Tampa girl wants to help hundreds of pediatric cancer patients in local hospitals

TAMPA, Fla. -- Inspired by her little sister Brittany’s battle with liver cancer, Brooke Bergin is leading all of Carrollwood Day School Wednesday in a “Day of Caring” to help all pediatric cancer patients in local hospitals.

From kindergarten to Brooke’s own fifth grade, hundreds of kids in the Tampa school will help hundreds of kids with cancer in the Tampa Bay area. They are collecting and donating stuffed animals, building activity boxes, conducting bake sales and fundraising.

After Brittany became sick, a younger Brooke hosted lemonade stands to raise money for cancer research.

“One time we didn’t have lemonade, so we sold fruit,” Brooke says. “I sold a mango for four dollars!”

The good news is Brittany is now healthy. But 10-year-old Brooke still wants to help other young cancer patients stuck in scary and boring hospital rooms.

“I thought we could use something a little bigger," said Brooke.

“It’s amazing to watch it, all her ideas, all her efforts,” says her mom Vanessa Bergin about Brooke’s Day of Caring. “When she feels like she can step in and take charge, she absolutely does.”

To help Brooke and give to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, visit: nationalpcf.org.