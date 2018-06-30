Teen with mental disabilities located in downtown St. Petersburg

UPDATE: Lance Orshal was located safely in downtown St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Police are looking for a 16-year-old with mental disabilities who went missing Friday afternoon.

Lance Orshal left his group home at 550 45th St. S. at about 3:30.

Police say he is not safe on his own.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and orange shoes. He is 5'5," 250 lbs. with brown hair.

If anyone has information, please call police at 893-7780 or text SPPD + tip to TIP411.