Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with team physician amid video alleging inappropriate conduct

Reilly has been with the Rays as long as they have been a franchise and also spent time as a doctor with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also reportedly has a private practice at St. Anthony's in St. Petersburg.
John Higgins, Sr. Vice President of Administration/General Counsel for the Rays released the following statement:
“We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice. We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation.”
The video was uploaded by Brianna Rah on YouTube and she says she released it in hopes that her speaking out could save future victims.