Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with team physician amid video alleging inappropriate conduct

The Tampa Bay Rays have cut ties with team physician Dr. Michael Reilly amid a YouTube video alleging inappropriate conduct against him.

Reilly has been with the Rays as long as they have been a franchise and also spent time as a doctor with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also reportedly has a private practice at St. Anthony's in St. Petersburg.

John Higgins, Sr. Vice President of Administration/General Counsel for the Rays released the following statement:

“We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice. We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation.”

The video was uploaded by Brianna Rah on YouTube and she says she released it in hopes that her speaking out could save future victims.

RELATED:

Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics doctor, sentenced to up to 175 years in prison

What others knew: Culture of denial protected Nassar for years

BayCare Health System also offered a statement on Dr. Reilly:

Dr. Michael Reilly is a non-employed member of St. Anthony’s Hospital medical staff.

We are concerned about the nature of the allegations and are empathetic towards any victims of sexual abuse. We will determine next steps as more information becomes available.

St. Petersburg Police was made aware of the video by The Rays. The department is looking into it and doing their due diligence, but are in the fact finding stages of the investigation.