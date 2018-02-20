St. Petersburg to rename library after President Barack Obama

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The main library in St. Pete will soon be renamed in honor of former President Barack Obama.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the renaming on President's Day during a dedication ceremony. The official name of the library will be, "The President Barack Obama Main Community Library of St. Petersburg."
"Local governments and school districts throughout the United States have honored former American Presidents, and most recently President Barack Obama, via the naming and renaming of public buildings and roads," the city said in a press release. "As President Obama approached the end of his second term, the City of St. Petersburg began to envision an appropriate way to honor our first African-American president."
"We felt the most appropriate thing to name after President @BarackObama was a library, where books are read, ideas are exchanged, research is conducted, and where forums and lectures can take place." pic.twitter.com/JTQ5oTcTTr