St. Petersburg to rename library after President Barack Obama

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The main library in St. Pete will soon be renamed in honor of former President Barack Obama.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the renaming on President's Day during a dedication ceremony. The official name of the library will be, "The President Barack Obama Main Community Library of St. Petersburg."

"Local governments and school districts throughout the United States have honored former American Presidents, and most recently President Barack Obama, via the naming and renaming of public buildings and roads," the city said in a press release. "As President Obama approached the end of his second term, the City of St. Petersburg began to envision an appropriate way to honor our first African-American president."

"We felt the most appropriate thing to name after President @BarackObama was a library, where books are read, ideas are exchanged, research is conducted, and where forums and lectures can take place." pic.twitter.com/JTQ5oTcTTr — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 19, 2018

Along with the renaming, the city plans to enhance the library's programming to include an emphasis on presidential history, civics, and the contributions of the President and Mrs. Michelle Obama.

The city says it's planning to revitalize the main library with updates and additions to parking, access and amenities.

Projects include:

42 Parking Spaces

Complete fire sprinkler system

ADA compliant restrooms

Rear patio renovation & outdoor gathering space

Reconfiguring interior spaces with new programming areas

"$6,000,000 will be dedicated to the library for much-needed upgrades from the recently renewed 'Penny for Pinellas,'" the city’s website says.

Mayor Kriseman invites the public to weigh in on the plan for the library, posting a survey online for citizens to provide feedback.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.