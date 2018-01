ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Officers found a boy who went missing on Wednesday night.

St. Petersburg Police say 10-year-old Ronkeire Stewart went missing around 7:00 p.m. He was last seen near the Save-A-Lot store located at 2804 34th Street North.

Officers located Ronkeire around 2:30 a.m. and returned him to his family.

There is no information where the boy was found or if he was in any immediate danger.