St. Pete woman convinced someone dismembered her cat, police blame coyotes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is devastated after her cat 'Skipper' was found dismembered in her yard.

"It was horrifying because you see things like this on TV and in movies and you don't think it's going to happen to you," said his owner Lynda Crammer. "This is pure horror and pure evil. That is what this is and it's very frightening."

Crammer said she's not alone. She said other residents within a ten-mile area have shared similar stories on a neighborhood safety app.

Convinced someone did this to Skipper and other animals, she filed a police report with St. Pete Police. But the detectives came back with another conclusion.

"They are saying it's a coyote, cut and dry and that's it," said Crammer.

We checked with FWC. Officials said they have sent officers to the area in the past over coyotes and are now looking into this.

But, Vernon Yates, the founder of Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, a nonprofit, agrees with Crammer.

"I would be leaning towards a sick human being. This would be very uncharacteristic for any animal," said Yates.

And now, after our calls detectives are taking a closer look.

But they stress that they only have two reports from the area this entire year.

Crammer hopes to get out a message:

"People have reported things similar to this that happened to them over the last year. But without a police report, it makes it look like I'm the only one. So if people see something or find something they need to file a report no matter what," said Crammer.

Police agree and hope with Crammer speaking out, residents will come forward.