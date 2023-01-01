St. Pete rings in new year with celebration at the pier

ST. PETE — Despite the rain, thousands of people still gathered at St. Pete Pier for much of the day to celebrate the New Year.

From DJ's playing dance music to food trucks serving tasty treats, it was indeed a fun, family-friendly evening.

Everyone was anxiously awaiting the countdown to 2023, which will be highlighted by a 20-minute fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

“I just think it’s been a tradition that we’ve always had since we were younger and now we have another generation and everyone loves fireworks so it’s a great time, great time to bring out the kids,” said Ryan Taylor.

Many of these New Years' Eve enthusiasts live in St. Pete. They say no better way to ring in 2023 than at the pier with your neighbors.

“Everyone here is so nice and it’s a great gathering, everything is so festive, we have the park there, we have all these eateries, the Christmas tree,” said Jennifer, who lives on a sailboat in the harbor.

It also wouldn’t be a party without a disco ball, and the pier had an 80-pound one.

“I think it started in New York you have to have something shiny and spinning,” said Jarrett Guzman, with Rhino Cubes Media, who set up the event. “It’s the biggest disco ball we have and we just wanted to bring it special for the city of St. Pete.”

The only thing shinier than the ball may have been Charity LeBlant’s pants.

“This is part of the celebration I was feeling festive,” said Charity.

