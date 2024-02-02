Watch Now
St. Pete police officer bakes up popular "Cop a Cookie" side business

Keith Dunigan's day job is stressful, but baking is a sweet relief.
Keith Dunigan is a St. Pete police officer who embraces community outreach — and works the SWAT team. The job can be stressful, so a few years ago, he found a hobby that helped him relax. Turns out, Keith was really, really good at it. (He loves cooking shows, by the way.) His specialty? Cookies. Big, soft, you're-gonna-need-a-nap cookies. Think Gideon's in Disney Springs.
"The immediate response I get all the time: This guy made these cookies?" he says with a laugh.

He would bake for pleasure: "I love seeing the expressions on people's face when they eat my cookies."

But recently, Keith started baking for business, strictly through word-of-mouth and social media.

He's packed hundreds of boxes of Biscoff cookies, S'mores, red velvets and more.

"Cop a Cookie" is an instant hit. Keith will open a website for sales soon, but for now can be reached on Instagram and other social media.

For more on Cop a Cookie, go here.

