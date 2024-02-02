St. Pete police officer bakes up popular "Cop a Cookie" side business

PALMETTO, Fla. — Keith Dunigan is a St. Pete police officer who embraces community outreach — and works the SWAT team.
The job can be stressful, so a few years ago, he found a hobby that helped him relax.
Turns out, Keith was really, really good at it. (He loves cooking shows, by the way.)
His specialty? Cookies. Big, soft, you're-gonna-need-a-nap cookies. Think Gideon's in Disney Springs.
"The immediate response I get all the time: This guy made these cookies?" he says with a laugh.
He would bake for pleasure: "I love seeing the expressions on people's face when they eat my cookies."
But recently, Keith started baking for business, strictly through word-of-mouth and social media.
He's packed hundreds of boxes of Biscoff cookies, S'mores, red velvets and more.
"Cop a Cookie" is an instant hit. Keith will open a website for sales soon, but for now can be reached on Instagram and other social media.
