ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and a moped on Martin Luther King Street North in St. Petersburg.

The crash took place around 4:30 a.m. on Friday just North of 94th Avenue.

MLK St N is closed in all directions from 94th AV to Frontage Rd. While working a serious injury accident. (L4) — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) February 2, 2018

The driver of the moped, an adult male, died at the scene. St. Pete Police say that the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

Martin Luther King Street North is shut down in both directions between 94th Avenue North and Gandy Boulevard. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours for the investigation. Click here for alternate routes.

The cause of the crash and name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.