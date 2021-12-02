St. Pete police educate drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians about rules of the road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police officers are educating drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists about the rules of the road during a statewide campaign.

The traffic safety initiative is part of the Florida Department of Transportation's, "Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow" campaign. The campaign started on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and continues until May 2022.

"The main goal of it is to get out with pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists and mainly provide education to follow the rules of the road to try and cut down on traffic fatalities," said Sgt. Michael Schade with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

So far this year, St. Pete police said 14 pedestrians have died in crashes compared to seven pedestrians during the same time period in 2020. Two people on bicycles died in 2020 and 2021. St. Pete police said Pinellas County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or deadly injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

"I think it’s a combination of things probably the main thing is we have a lot more cars on the road this year compared to last year," said Sgt. Schade.

Officers will conduct education efforts at the following intersections: 34th Street North and South, 4th Street North, 35th ST North and South 18th Avenue South, 16th Street South, 3rd Street North, US 19/5th Avenue North and 49th Street North.

Officers are handing out fliers and bicycle lights. In the state of Florida, bicyclists are required to have a light on the front and back of their bikes after sunset and before sunrise.

Police urge drivers to obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for bicyclists and pedestrians. Police urge bicyclists to obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights while riding at night.

Officers also encourage pedestrians to cross the street in crosswalks or at intersections and obey pedestrian signals and make sure they are visible to drivers while walking at night.

St. Pete police received a grant worth $47, 214 from the Florida Department of Transportation to pay for the safety enforcement efforts.