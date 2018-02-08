St. Pete mobile home park closing down to make way for development

Dorthy Clark has loved living at her home at the Venetian Mobile Home Park. The 91-year-old has lived here since the 1970’s.

"I feel very safe here love all the people in the park i just enjoy living here,” said Clark.

She was shocked to get a notice last week that the park is being sold to developers to make way for a new community.

The residents have until the end of August to move. They are being offered options, but many of the residents aren’t happy with the options.

Relocation options:

Abandon mobile home and receive up to $2,750

Apply for up to $6,000 to move the mobile home

Lynn Harbour said she planned on living in the park for several more years. She moved in last year and spent thousands remodeling her mobile home.

“It’s a horrific conclusion half of a my life savings is gone,” said Harbour.

The plans on what will replace the Venetian haven’t been finalized.