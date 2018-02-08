St. Pete mobile home park closing down to make way for development

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 78°
LO: 62°
Dorthy Clark has loved living at her home at the Venetian Mobile Home Park. The 91-year-old has lived here since the 1970’s.
"I feel very safe here love all the people in the park i just enjoy living here,” said Clark.
She was shocked to get a notice last week that the park is being sold to developers to make way for a new community.
The residents have until the end of August to move. They are being offered options, but many of the residents aren’t happy with the options.
Relocation options:
Lynn Harbour said she planned on living in the park for several more years. She moved in last year and spent thousands remodeling her mobile home.
“It’s a horrific conclusion half of a my life savings is gone,” said Harbour.
The plans on what will replace the Venetian haven’t been finalized.