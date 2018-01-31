Silver Alert: St. Pete PD searching for missing 82-year-old with dementia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Earl McKay, 82, was last seen leaving his home at 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of 35 Terrace North.

McKay is driving a silver, 2005 Hyundai Sonata. He is 5'11", 220 pounds, silver hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information should call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7764. Report #2018-004567.