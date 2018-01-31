Silver Alert: St. Pete PD searching for missing 82-year-old with dementia

Partly Cloudy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
According to police, Earl McKay, 82, was last seen leaving his home at 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of 35 Terrace North.
McKay is driving a silver, 2005 Hyundai Sonata. He is 5'11", 220 pounds, silver hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information should call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7764. Report #2018-004567.
SILVER ALERT: help #stpetepd find 82 year old Earl McKay. Has dementia and left home driving at 9a.m. in a Silver Hyundai Sonata. If you see him call 893-7764. pic.twitter.com/tljzFsvZ4Z— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 31, 2018
