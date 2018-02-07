Police search for suspect who attempted to kidnap woman running in St. Pete

Police are searching for a suspect behind an attempted kidnapping in St. Petersburg.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. a 23-year-old woman was jogging south on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Coffee Pot Blvd. NE when a man in a car pulled up and asked her for directions. The man pulled out a handgun and told her to get in the car, according to police.

The victim was able to run away and she was not harmed.

Police are searching for a man in a burnt orange crossover vehicle, possibly a Toyota Scion. The man is described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing a black t-shirt. Police say the description of the man is limited.

If you have any information, call police at 727-893-7780 and reference report number 2018-005625.