Pet of the week: Mollie is a 2-month-old Terrier mix who needs a loving home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News is bring you some puppy love for this week's Pet of the Week segment.

Mollie is a 2-month-old Terrier mix who needs a loving home. She has a lot of puppy energy and love to share.

According to the American Kennel Club, Terriers are smart, energy-filled dogs who make great pets. Any prospective owner needs to know need to be patient with terriers as they can be somewhat stubborn.

Terriers also have special grooming requirements to maintain their appearance.

Shelter workers say Mollie loves to play with other dogs and people. She will be a good fit for almost any family ready to take on the challenges of puppyhood.

She is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $200.

For more information on how to adopt Mollie or other animals from Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.