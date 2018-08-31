Pet of the week: Jacoby is a 2-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who needs a loving home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News is bringing you some puppy love for this week's Pet of the Week segment.

Jacoby is a 2-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who needs a loving home. He has a lot of puppy energy and love to share.

According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador Retrievers are America’s most popular dog breed. They are medium-to-large dogs who bond well with the whole family. Labs need a good amount of exercise and enjoy swimming or games of fetch.

Jacoby and his litter mates (all boys) were recently neutered at Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic, microchipped, and vaccinated. All the puppies are ready to start a new adventure with a fur-ever family. Their adoption fees are $200 each.

For more information on how to adopt Jacoby or other animals from Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.