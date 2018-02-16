Pet of the week: 7-month-old Sage needs to be adopted by an active family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News works with local animal shelters to find homes for dogs and cats through our weekly Pet of the Week feature.

This week we are featuring Sage. She is a 7-month-old Husky mix from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.

Sage would be a perfect dog for an active family as she walks great on a leash and is very attentive.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs with Husky parentage are normally friendly and gentle. However, owners need to understand they need daily exercise.

Shelter workers report Sage is not suitable for an apartment because of her breed. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $200.

For more information about how to adopt Sage or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.