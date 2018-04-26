Neighbors worry about hanging cable lines in backyard after Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in a St. Petersburg neighborhood are sick of staring at low hanging wires that can reach and touch in their backyards.

Gary Smith tells us after Hurricane Irma hit, a tree basically knocked down a number of wires.

His home sits off 26th Street North in St. Petersburg, and he says after the hurricane, Duke Energy came to fix the power lines, but there are still three to four cable or internet wires that are hanging low.

"I don't even know whose it is," said Smith.

ABC Action News put a call into Spectrum and Frontier, the larger providers in the area.

Duke Energy suggests to homeowners that if you can't figure out whose cable or third party line is hanging in your backyard, to start off by calling your own cable and internet provider.

However, they add, if you don't see someone arrive, you may have to call over and over to get some help on low hanging wires.

A spokesperson for Frontier sent a crew over shortly after our request. They confirm one of the lines are theirs, but they say they can’t fix it until a the Duke power pole is actually fixed.

They claim the actual power pole is leaning, and broken.

A spokesperson for Duke tells us they will look into the power pole, and fix it if needed.

We're told if a cable wire is what is hanging, it is not considered a safety hazard. However, Duke wants to remind everyone that anything connected to a power pole is considered dangerous.

For help on lines, you can always call your energy company, and then cable provider.

Smith hopes with some help, the eyesore in his backyard will get resolved.