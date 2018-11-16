Intoxicated Florida woman charged with stealing live lobster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an intoxicated Florida woman yelled at a restaurant manager and stole a live lobster.

News outlets report 42-year-old Kimberly Gabel was arrested Saturday and charged with disorderly intoxication and petit theft following a disturbance at a St. Petersburg Red Lobster.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says a manager had asked Gabel to leave because she was bothering other customers. The manager told deputies Gabel shouted obscenities as she headed for the door. But before leaving, authorities say Gabel grabbed a live lobster from a large tank near the entrance.

Deputies reported finding Gabel a short distance from the restaurant, but she no longer had the lobster.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Gabel.