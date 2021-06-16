Drag Queen Docent Tour at the Chihuly Collection is a fun, fabulous way to celebrate St. Pete's Pridefest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ms. Bak Lava is strutting through St. Pete's Chihuly Collection, and it's hard to say which is more fabulous: her or the gorgeous glasswork surroundings.

"When you have such an amazing collection like the Chihuly," the performer says with a purr, "why not bring a drag queen into it so one piece of beauty can talk about another?"

Now that sounds like a gorgeous way to celebrate St. Pete's monthlong Pridefest.

On June 26, drag diva Bak Lava, a beloved local comedian and yoga instructor (!), will give a fun, ferocious tour of the Chihuly, complete with surprises. Tickets start at $30 and are still available.

The collection -- and the unique tour -- is presented by the Morean Arts Center.

For more ways to celebrate Pride Month in St. Pete, go here.

