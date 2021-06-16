Watch
NewsRegion South PinellasSt Petersburg

Actions

Drag Queen Docent Tour at the Chihuly Collection is a fun, fabulous way to celebrate St. Pete's Pridefest

Ms. Bak Lava will show you an arty good time
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
BBB.png
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:46:23-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ms. Bak Lava is strutting through St. Pete's Chihuly Collection, and it's hard to say which is more fabulous: her or the gorgeous glasswork surroundings.

"When you have such an amazing collection like the Chihuly," the performer says with a purr, "why not bring a drag queen into it so one piece of beauty can talk about another?"

Now that sounds like a gorgeous way to celebrate St. Pete's monthlong Pridefest.

On June 26, drag diva Bak Lava, a beloved local comedian and yoga instructor (!), will give a fun, ferocious tour of the Chihuly, complete with surprises. Tickets start at $30 and are still available.

The collection -- and the unique tour -- is presented by the Morean Arts Center.

For more ways to celebrate Pride Month in St. Pete, go here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.