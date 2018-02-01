4 juveniles arrested in stolen car after trying to ram patrol car, leading St. Pete police on chase

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four juveniles were arrested after they stole a van and led police on a chase, according to St. Pete Police.

Around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, officers on patrol spotted a van driving erratically with no headlights. They tried to pull it over, that's when the driver tried to ram them, constituting aggravated assault, according to St. Pete Police.

At that point, SPPD engaged in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the dead end on 1st Street N. and 94th Avenue N. in St. Pete.

Four juveniles were taken into custody, according to a lieutenant on scene. One male and three females.

Officers made contact with the registered owner and determined that the vehicle had been stolen before the owner noticed.

Forensics on scene are processing the vehicle. It will be released to the owner following the investigation.

No injuries have been reported nor damage to any vehicles.

Charges are pending.