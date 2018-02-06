Pass-A-Grille Way construction won't wrap up until March 2019

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Businesses on Pass-A-Grille, the southern end of St. Pete Beach are getting restless! Construction along Pass-A-Grille Way, the main road on and off the island has been ongoing since 2015, and now city leaders say the end date for the project isn't until March 2019.

Contractors have run into one hiccup after another, causing several delays throughout the project. The biggest delay was because of blueprints for utilities under the street. The blueprints were inaccurate, causing crews to have to redig several times to avoid underground utilities.

Now, the pipe installation at 15th Ave is “more difficult than expected,” according to construction crews, because of the high water table under the island. Crews have found a solution to this issue, and the project continues on.

Just this week, St. Pete Beach leaders added signs to try to direct people to the shops and restaurants but businesses say that’s laughable because they’re seeing so few customers.

The construction project will also soon force several parking spots, used in particular by businesses at Merry Pier and the Seahorse Restaurant, to close.

Businesses say it's making a challenging situation even worse. Parking in Pass-A-Grille is always a challenge and will become more so as the tourist season arrives and spots are gulped up by construction crews.

St. Pete Beach is hosting weekly meetings to keep business owners, homeowners and the public updated on the ongoing Pass-A-Grille project. The next public meeting is at 3 p.m. on February 15 at the Warren Webster Building.