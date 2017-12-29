Residents all across the Tampa Bay area will be paying a little more for utilities in 2018. TECO, Duke Energy, and FPL are all announcing new fees to recoup costs associated with Hurricane Irma.

“Our coverage area had extensive damage as a result of Hurricane Irma,” said Duke Spokesperson Anne Marie Varga.

Varga said the storm costs the company about $381 million. FEMA does not reimburse the company.

“It was a huge logistical restoration effort, but it was necessary,” said Varga.

The average increase per month is:

Duke: $5.20

FPL: $4.00

TECO: $4.00

Also, St. Pete residents will pay more for water in the new year. The city is launching a project to revamp the city’s failing water system. Residents will pay about $11 more per month to help cover the costs.

"It keeps going up and nothing else has. My social security, my retirement haven’t changed at all, it’s kind of scary,” said resident Ellen Mickelson.

