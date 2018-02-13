Woman shot and killed in front of Pinellas Park City Hall

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night near the Pinellas Park City Hall.

Officers responded to shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. in the 5100 block of 78th Avenue and found the body of a woman in the street.

"We understand she was possibly attending some sort of meeting at the Performing Arts Center," said Sgt. Michael Lynch with Pinellas Park Police. "Following that meeting, she was involved in some sort of altercation in the east parking lot of City Hall."

The large parking lot where the fight occurred is between City Hall and the Performing Arts Center.

Based on statements by witnesses, police believe that the victim ran from the parking lot and was chased by an unknown person to 78th Avenue where the shooter then shot the victim and is believed to have left the murder scene in an unknown vehicle.

Officers do not believe the public is in danger and think the shooting is an isolated incident because it occurred in a high-profile area not known for violent crime.

There was no concert or event being held at the performing arts center at the time of the murder. Police said there are some small community gatherings there for different things from time to time.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting and are speaking with witnesses who heard the victim yelling just before the shooting. Police are also checking to see if any surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.