'Salty Sisters' popcorn shop thrives on Treasure Island with community support

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island community makes it known they want to support locally-owned restaurants and businesses, and that's definitely the case at Salty Sisters Popcorn.

Two sisters quit their jobs and started the adventure on Treasure Island in 2018.

ABC Action News got to go inside the kitchen as they made up a batch of cheddar cheese popcorn and their famous caramel.

While those are two of their staples, you can find about 30-35 different flavors here from sweet to savory.

"So it's a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun back there. Everything's made from scratch. Our caramel is made from scratch. We use real chocolate, real cheese. So compromising on the ingredients is just something that we're not willing to do," Jillian Brookman, Owner of Salty Sisters Popcorn said. "So we make, you know, very high-quality popcorn every day."

Salty Sisters also does events and weddings if you're looking for something unique!

The shop closed for three months during the pandemic and is still not back to 100%.

"We still are in masks. You know, I don't know how long we will but until everyone feels safe, we'll be in them. So it definitely affected us. It made us stronger, I would say because we survived it. We were at that point, you know, we're only three years old. So when that happened, we were you know, just a baby business and to survive that was really great because there's all the unknowns, you know, we didn't know how long it was going to be and how it affects it," said Brookman.

But, really it's been the support of the community that's kept them afloat.

"It's cool because I feel like Treasure Island hasn't lost it's like small-town charm. And while everything is building around us, even customers will say, you know, they've been coming here for 30 plus years. And yes, there's new businesses and new growth, but it still remains that quaint little town," explained Brookman.

The duo also just opened a satellite location not too far away on John's Pass, as well.