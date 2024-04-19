Watch Now
NewsRegion South PinellasPinellas Park

Actions

Drag racing prodigy Sedona Gotsis tears up the track at just 11 years old

The Odessa star is already winning prize money and has plans to someday go pro
Screen Shot 2024-04-18 at 7.10.43 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2024-04-18 at 7.10.43 PM.png
Posted at 5:46 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 05:46:13-04

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — "A Girl Just Passed You!"—That's what it says on the tail of the most buzzed-about Junior Dragster racing car in Tampa Bay.

Sedona Gotsis is the driver of that candy-apple red ride, which hits speeds of 80mph.

Not only is the Odessa talent a girl, but she's also 11 years old.

"I want to do this for my career," the middle schooler said. "This is my life, and I love it."

Sedona fell in love with drag racing a few years ago, a bonding experience with her dad Jim.

As soon as she saw the cars and the excitement of the racetrack—she said she loves the speed—she was hooked.

"When she puts her mind to something, she doesn't give up," her father said.

Balancing straight A's in school and a love of baseball, Sedona's already won prize money on the youth circuit, racing in Florida and Tennessee.

With mom Ashley and dad as her pit crew, she gets her practice passes in at the Showtime Dragstrip in Pinellas Park.

She'll move up in the youth circuit age bracket soon and then hopefully go pro in a few years.

But this racing prodigy has already won over a bunch of big sponsors, most recently Amalie Oil Co.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.