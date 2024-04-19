Drag racing prodigy Sedona Gotsis tears up the track at just 11 years old

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — "A Girl Just Passed You!"—That's what it says on the tail of the most buzzed-about Junior Dragster racing car in Tampa Bay.

Sedona Gotsis is the driver of that candy-apple red ride, which hits speeds of 80mph.

Not only is the Odessa talent a girl, but she's also 11 years old.

"I want to do this for my career," the middle schooler said. "This is my life, and I love it."

Sedona fell in love with drag racing a few years ago, a bonding experience with her dad Jim.

As soon as she saw the cars and the excitement of the racetrack—she said she loves the speed—she was hooked.

"When she puts her mind to something, she doesn't give up," her father said.

Balancing straight A's in school and a love of baseball, Sedona's already won prize money on the youth circuit, racing in Florida and Tennessee.

With mom Ashley and dad as her pit crew, she gets her practice passes in at the Showtime Dragstrip in Pinellas Park.

She'll move up in the youth circuit age bracket soon and then hopefully go pro in a few years.

But this racing prodigy has already won over a bunch of big sponsors, most recently Amalie Oil Co.