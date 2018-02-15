Detectives focus their attention on hour, leading up to a musician's death in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Authorities said despite not knowing who killed a musician, every day that passes they are closer to solving this case.

Musician leaving orchestra practice shot and killed in front of Pinellas Park City Hall

It's been nearly 48 hours since someone shot and killed Caroline Morton-Hicks. She had been practicing at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center with the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra.

Practice ended at 9 p.m. Detectives found her body around 10 p.m.

According to authorities, a witness heard shouting in the parking lot next to City Hall. They saw her running. Detectives said the suspect chased her, shooting and killing her.

"Less than 48 hours ago, they (investigators) didn’t know anything about her. Today they are studying everything they can learn about her," Sgt. Mike Lynch said.

Detectives are focusing on the entire hour after practice.

"Where did she go? Who was she with? Who (did) she [speak] with? Was she with anyone at all? She could have certainly been by herself. Those are all things detectives are looking at," Sgt. Lynch said.



Sgt. Lynch said detectives are also dissecting every aspect of her life.

Did Morton-Hicks know the shooter or was it a stranger? Sgt. Lynch said they do not know and are not ruling anything out.

Detectives said they are not releasing certain details about their investigation like where she was shot to protect the investigation.

Authorities are going to businesses, government buildings, and homes near the location of the shooting to request surveillance video.



"The reality is that...that they’re spending every minute that they possibly can on trying to track down leads," Sgt. Lynch said.

If anyone has information on this case, they should call the Pinellas Park Police Department.