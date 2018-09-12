Indian Rocks Beach passes new rules for short-term rentals

One rental owner says trash and traffic are the real concerns and is calling for occupancy restrictions in Indian Rocks Beach.
"They'll put like 8 to 10 people in this apartment and so what happens is it increases the garbage, it increases all of the demand on the city itself," said Ruth Coopee. "It's not fair to my neighbors, it's not fair to the community."
City officials said Tuesday that they considered regulating occupancies for short-term rentals, but decided against it because those restrictions would be too difficult to enforce and could open the city up to costly lawsuits.