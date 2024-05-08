Great Explorations in St. Pete opens a play zone just for toddlers and "turbo babies"

Great Explorations Children's Museum in downtown St. Pete just opened a brand new play zone exclusively for toddlers and "turbo babies."

The big kids can go play with all the other cool stuff in the popular family attraction while the little ones play in the new section called Great Beginnings.

Great Beginnings is just for kids from ages 1 to 3 or 4, and features a Tiny Explorer's Lagoon complete with a bouncy waterbed that kids can slide right onto.

There's also a reading corner, squishy toys to crawl over and under, plus lots more.

"This is their own little area," says Great Explorations' Kim Stockton. "It's designed to enhance fine motor skills and sensory exploration for all those early development milestones."

For Great Explorations ticket prices, hours, annual passes and more, go here.

