RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a boat collision on the Little Manatee River Friday morning.

It happened near the Shell Point Marina in Ruskin.

A call for service came in around 8:22 a.m. Friday morning.

Rescue Boat 17 and Rescue Boat 11 responded to the scene.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one fatality and multiple injuries.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue boat recovered two victims and transported them to a local hospital by ambulance.

Two people taken into ambulances so far here at Little Manatee River water rescue. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/FPI62VkjUu — Adam Z. Winer (@adamzwiner) February 23, 2018

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

HCFR Rescue Boat 17 and Boat 11 responded to a marine accident in the Little Manatee River cross of 2510 W. Shell Point Rd in Ruskin around 8:30am this morning. FWC will be the lead in this investigation. pic.twitter.com/gIjDkAg4iX — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) February 23, 2018

FWC is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.