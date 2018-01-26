RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A proposed zoning change in Hillsborough County has several neighbors worried about increased traffic along an already congested intersection.

Drivers along U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road in Riverview are familiar with the bumper to bumper wait, an inconvenient downside to south county's population boom.

"It absolutely sucks, it's terrible here," said one driver Thursday afternoon.

A group of fired up residents tell ABC Action News, the last thing the area needs is more housing.

“Where does all this traffic go? It’s just a very dangerous situation," said Brent Davis, who has lived on nearby Dixon Drive for more than 25 years.

Davis is one of many now fighting a proposed zoning change to an piece of undeveloped land. The 23-acre plot sits along U.S. 301 and Summerfield Crossing Boulevard.

"We have plenty of apartments and places for people to live, but no jobs for them to go to," said Cathy Moore, who has lives a half-mile from the development site.

Hillsborough County leaders say the move could open the door for hundreds of new neighbors to move in, allowing residential development.

"Now we’re looking at 467 residential units, which turns into 1,500 to 1,800 people and maybe 900 or more cars," said Davis.

Representatives with Texas-based Leon Capital Group promised Hillsborough County commissioners Thursday night that they have no interest residential development. But if the request is allowed, residents worry Leon Capital could sell the land to a housing developer.

Vice President Matt Bloomfield issued the following statement to ABC Action News:

"Our Summerfield Crossings project in Riverview has received tremendous interest from retailers, restaurants and other community commercial users. We will not be developing any residential uses. We appreciate the feedback we have received thus far from the local community and look forward to meeting with the residents very soon to discuss the project in more detail."

County commissioners decided Thursday night to delay a vote on the zoning request until March to give Leon Capital Group time to meet with concerned residents about the future of the site.