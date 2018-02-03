More than a dozen guns stolen from storage facility in Riverview

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for several guns stolen from Extra Space Storage along US Highway 301 South.

Deputies say 31-year-old David Hajipour and 33-year-old Joshua Vining broke into a unit and stole 15 guns, musical instruments and electronics.

Deputies arrested both of the suspects and recovered 12 of the firearms. Two AR-15 rifles and a handgun are still missing.

According to arrest documents, detectives discovered messages on Vining’s phone about selling one of the firearms.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hajipour was renting the storage unit next to the victim.

“(He) Climbed up over the top of the wall, underneath the chicken wire and ended up victimizing this person by stealing multiple weapons and other property as well,” Danny Alvarez, HCSO spokesperson, said.

The ceilings of the units are made of a wire webbing. A spokesperson for the facility says it’s thicker than chicken wire, but they believe the thieves cut holes in it to gain access.

The facility has surveillance cameras, a security fence, security gate and key pad entry.

That same spokesperson told ABC Action News that the company monitors gate codes and the thieves did not use one the day of the burglary. The company would not tell us how the thieves gained access.