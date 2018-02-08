Deputies: Riverview woman intentionally tried to ram vehicle during road rage incident

A Riverview woman has been arrested after she reportedly tried to ram a vehicle into another vehicle during a road rage incident in Hillsborough County.

Deborah Marshall, 50, of Riverview has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On Thursday, February 8 at approximately 9:32 a.m., Marshall reportedly approached the victim in a hostile manner and began to verbally abuse him for unknown reasons.

Deputies say the victim and Marshall had never met and the victim attempted to drive away to avoid conflict.

Marshall reportedly accelerated her vehicle towards the victim's vehicle, head on, near the the intersection of Ambleside Boulevard and 301 Highway South. At the intersection of 301 Highway South and Big Bend Road, Marshall swerved her vehicle in an aggressive and reckless manner, toward the defendant's vehicle, according to deputies. Marshall continued to follow the victim northbound on 301 Highway South at a high rate of speed. The victim called 911 as Marshall repeatedly tried to strike the victim's vehicle with her vehicle.

Marshall was positively identified by the victim as the person who committed this offense.