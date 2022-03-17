Gasparilla Krewe going worldwide and building a super float

PARRISH, Fla — Craig Bachler and the Krewe of Europa have an idea for a brand new Gasparilla float.

One that might just be a little over the top. “I think people are going to be extremely wowed,”

Now with the help of Aaron Winders with AJW Enterprises, that float is under construction.

“Every creation is different in its own way. It gets greater and greater each time,” said Winders. This float will have computer-controlled lighting and sound plus heating and air conditioning. It will recreate three European landmarks.

The Vatican upfront and Munich’s Hofbrauhaus in the middle.

“It’s something new and when we bring this across the country. And it says Krewe of Europa on it. Tampa, Florida. It might be in the Rose parade and it might be in some other major parade. You never know,” said Bachler.

The float won’t be ready until later this year, but the Krewe will still be a part of Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston.

And they have plans to travel the country showing people what Tampa is all about.

“We are trying to create something that no one else has done before. We don’t want to compete with the local crews. We want to bring Tampa to the world. But also bring the world to Tampa,” said Bachler.

The float will cost at least $150,000 to build. They hope it will debut at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

