Wrong way vehicle crashed with semi tanker trailer on Interstate 75

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a wrong-way vehicle crash with a semi-tanker trailer on Sunday on Interstate 75.

Angel Eduardo Martinez, 21, of Spring Hill, was traveling south in the northbound inside the travel lane of Interstate 75, near mile marker 208, north of Bee Ridge Road.

The semi truck was traveling north in the northbound center travel lane of Interstate 75, at mile marker 208, north of Bee Ridge Road.

The front right area of Martinez's vehicle collided with the right-side rear of the trailer portion of the trailer.

Martinez sustained minor injuries.

According to FHP, Martinez was arrested for DUI and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for more details.