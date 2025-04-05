Watch Now
Woman killed in Sarasota motorcycle crash: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol<br/>
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was killed in Sarasota on Friday after she lost control of the motorcycle she was driving, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 37-year-old Bradenton resident was traveling south on North Honore Avenue, approaching a curve, north of Athletes Drive.

She then traveled off the road and hit a road sign.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

