Woman killed in Sarasota motorcycle crash: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was killed in Sarasota on Friday after she lost control of the motorcycle she was driving, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 37-year-old Bradenton resident was traveling south on North Honore Avenue, approaching a curve, north of Athletes Drive.

She then traveled off the road and hit a road sign.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.