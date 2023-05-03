Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Woman arrested after allegedly using Facebook Marketplace to rob victims

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:50:37-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing two victims she met through Facebook Marketplace.

North Port Police said Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee, 21, met the victims on South Biscayne Boulevard. They were meeting Lee to purchase a vehicle that had been posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Lee allegedly held them at gunpoint when they arrived, taking thousands in cash, including credit cards. She then attempted to use those credit cards at multiple locations.

After an investigation, police said Lee was arrested in Sarasota with help from the Sarasota Police Department.

Lee was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and using a phone to facilitate a felony. She is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.