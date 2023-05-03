Woman arrested after allegedly using Facebook Marketplace to rob victims

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing two victims she met through Facebook Marketplace.

North Port Police said Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee, 21, met the victims on South Biscayne Boulevard. They were meeting Lee to purchase a vehicle that had been posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Lee allegedly held them at gunpoint when they arrived, taking thousands in cash, including credit cards. She then attempted to use those credit cards at multiple locations.

After an investigation, police said Lee was arrested in Sarasota with help from the Sarasota Police Department.

Lee was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and using a phone to facilitate a felony. She is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.