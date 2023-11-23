Website gives Bradenton businesses a new way to reach customers, increase sales

BRADENTON, Fla. — Laid off from her office job during the pandemic, Janet Nicolai followed her passion and started a business.

Her business, Barkity Market, sells healthy treats and toys for dogs and cats.

“I just love, you know, the freedom of it,” said Nicolai. “And it’s fun. We’re always coming up with new ideas and new projects.”

Nicolai, who lives in Bradenton, makes most of her sales at Bradenton’s weekly downtown market, but now, there’s a new option for small business owners like her.

Utilizing grant funding, Realize Braden — the local nonprofit that supports Bradenton small businesses — has partnered with the website ShopWhereILive.com to create an online market for the area’s small businesses. The site is called Made in Manatee.

ShopWhereILive.com

“It could possibly triple my business right now,” said Nicolai. “I am so excited!”

Now, with just a few clicks, you can buy Barkity Market’s treats and toys from anywhere.

Andrea Knies with Realize Bradenton says 13 local businesses are currently part of the new and growing online shopping platform, but that number is expected to grow.

Online shoppers can purchase almost a hundred different products from Bradenton's artisans and small business owners. Shoppers can either have the products shipped to their homes or select to pick them up in-person.

“And there are no commission fees,” Knies said. “We were able to cover all of that with a grant.”

Knies believes the website gives local businesses a big leg up in a time when shopping online is now the norm.

“You have these larger corporations that have the capacity and the resources to be in your face digitally — and they’re all over the web — and these smaller organizations really have to fight for that space,” she said. “Even those of us who have the best intentions and want to shop local, sometimes we just don’t know that they’re there.”

“Now there’s an entire site where you can go if you want to specifically support Manatee County local business and artists,” Knies continued.

As for Nicolai, she’s now able to connect with new customers and sell her dog treats to loyal customers who are only in Bradenton seasonally.

“I work at farmers’ markets,” she explained. “So, people will find my treats, and they really like them, but then we’re closed down for the summer season. Or it’s a lot of tourists that find them, and then they can’t come back to get them.”

She hopes the idea will grow — and even spread to other communities — to help other small business owners follow their passions, too.

Other small businesses can contact Realize Bradenton if they would like to be added to the website or learn more.